Man Poses As Crime Branch Officer To Kidnap Businessman: Delhi Police

Police are tracking down three other accused (Representational)

A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a businessman after posing as an officer of the Delhi Police Crime Branch and demanding Rs 25 lakh ransom in west Delhi's Hari Nagar, police said on Wednesday.

The businessman, Aman Kumar, was rescued a few hours after he was kidnapped on Tuesday evening.

The accused has been identified as Haripal, they said, adding that efforts were on to track down his three associates.

"Acting on a call, a police team was constituted to rescue the victim and nab the kidnapper. The kidnapper was put on technical surveillance and a trap was laid down at Ring Road near Delhi Cantonment Metro Station where the ransom money was to be delivered," DCP (West) Deepak Purohit said.

"A swift car came and total of five occupants, including the victim, were sitting in it. Haripal was arrested and the victim Aman Kumar was safely rescued but three more culprits in the car fled," he added.

During interrogation, Haripal told police that he wanted to start his own business but did not have sufficient money. To meet the requirement, he, along with his aide, hatched the conspiracy to kidnap a wealthy target, the DCP said.

Efforts were on to arrest the remaining accused, police said.