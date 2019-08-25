Man In Delhi Shoots Self To Frame Landlord, Avoid Paying Rent: Police

The man ran a Paying Guest hostel in a rented residential building in Delhi's Amar Colony. (File)

To avoid paying Rs 2.25 lakh due as rent, a man shot himself in his thigh and shoulder to frame his landlord in a fake attempt-to-murder case in southeast Delhi's Amar Colony area, police said on Sunday.

But before Sumit Bhadana, 22, could ensure his landlord Varun Juneja was jailed, police found about the conspiracy and arrested him.

Sumit Bhadana ran a Paying Guest (PG) hostel in a residential building he had rented from Mr Juneja in Amar Colony, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

On Thursday evening, Sumit Bhadana called up police, alleging he has been shot at by Mr Juneja in his thigh and shoulder and he was being rushed to a hospital. When police reached the spot, they found blood on the floor and two empty cartridges.

In his statement to police later, Sumit Bhadana said he could not pay rent for six months because of his poor financial situation and on Thursday evening, he and Mr Juneja had an argument over the Rs 2.5 lakh due. During the argument, Sumit Bhadana alleged, Mr Juneja fired two rounds on him and ran away, Mr Biswal said.

Mr Juneja, however, denied firing on Sumit Bhadana and said when he had asked for rent, Sumit suggested he come at 8 pm. He said Sumit was trying to frame him to avoid paying the money, the DCP said.

During investigation, police found a number of contradictions in Sumit Bhadana's narration of the sequence of events. Sensing trouble, Sumit "escaped" the hospital as LAMA (Leave Against Medical Advice) while his medical tests were being conducted, Mr Biswal said.

Sumit Bhadana was later arrested at his sister's house in Shastri Nagar.

Mr Biswal said Sumit had procured a pistol from his friend from Badshahpur in Rajasthan, and had worked out the plan to frame his landlord. He intentionally started an argument with Mr Juneja, the DCP said.

After Mr Juneja left the building on Thursday evening, to return later that night, Sumit Bhadana shot himself in his thigh and shoulder. He then called his brother Naveen Bhadana and handed over the weapon to him.

The gun has been recovered and Sumit Bhadana's brother too has been arrested, police said.

