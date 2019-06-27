Man In Delhi Allegedly Strangles Two Wives To Death, Escapes With Son

The neighbours were alerted due to the stench coming from the house, which was locked from outside, said the police.

Delhi | Reported by , Edited by | Updated: June 27, 2019 18:20 IST
It is suspected both the women were strangled using a stole.


New Delhi: 

A man in Delhi allegedly killed his two wives and then escaped with his ten-year-old son, police said today. The bodies of the two women, who were strangled to death, were found at their house in Saurav Vihar area of South Delhi's Jaitpur.

The neighbours were alerted due to the stench coming from the house, which was locked from outside, said the police. It is suspected both the women were strangled using a stole.

Jamshed Alam, the key suspect in the twin murder, was last seen in the neighbourhood on Wednesday morning. He had been living in the area at the rented house with his family.

"The bodies of the two women were found inside a locked house after their neighbours informed the police of a foul smell," DCP, South East district, Chinmoy Biswal, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.



