Man Hides 2 Gold Bars Behind Flush Of Delhi Airport Toilet, Caught For Smuggling

The man had kept gold behind the flush of toilet at Delhi airport. (Representational)

A man, who had concealed two-kilograms of gold in a toilet at Delhi airport, has been arrested by the customs officials for smuggling the gold, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

The accused was intercepted after his arrival from Dubai on Monday.

Detailed enquiry of the passenger resulted in the recovery of two gold bars, total weighing two-kilogram, which he had kept inside the false wall behind the flush of the toilet, the customs department said in the statement.

The gold, valued at Rs 66.45 lakh, has been seized and the passenger arrested, it said.