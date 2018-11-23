Man Held For Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 79 Lakh At Delhi Airport

The 23-year-old man was intercepted by customs officials after his arrival from Riyadh earlier this week.

Delhi | | Updated: November 23, 2018 19:06 IST
Customs seized 22 gold bars of foreign origin collectively weighing 2.5 kg (Representational)


New Delhi: 

A man was arrested at the Delhi airport for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold worth about Rs 79 lakh, officials said today.

"A detailed personal and baggage search of the passenger resulted in the recovery of 22 gold bars of foreign origin collectively weighing 2.5 kg," a statement issued by the customs said.

The gold bars, valued at about Rs 79 lakh, have been seized and the passenger, who is a native of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested, the statement said.

