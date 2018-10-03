Man Smuggling Foreign Currency Worth 24 Lakh Held At Delhi Airport

Foreign currency equivalent to Rs 24.17 lakh was recovered at Delhi airport (Representational)

A man was arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currencies worth Rs 24 lakh at Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued today.

The accused was intercepted when he was about to travel to Dubai on Monday.

A detailed personal and baggage search resulted in recovery of foreign currencies, including US Dollars and Riyals, equivalent to Rs 24.17 lakh, the statement issued by the customs said.

The passenger was arrested and the foreign currencies were seized.

During enquiry, the passenger also admitted to have smuggled foreign currencies worth Rs 63 lakh previously on four occasions, it said.

He was also booked by Mumbai customs earlier this year for allegedly trying to smuggle out foreign currency equivalent to Rs 18.05 lakh, the statement said.