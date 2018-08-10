Man Seen Hanging From Delhi's Busy Dhaula Kuan Flyover. Cops Investigate

A man was found hanging from a flyover at one of Delhi's most crowded intersections (Representational)

A 38-year-old man allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by hanging himself from a grill along the Dhaula Kuan flyover. He hung himself using his shirt, the police said.

The man, identified as Satendra, lived with his family in MCD Colony near Azadpur in north Delhi, they said.

A passerby informed the police after he spotted the body hanging from the flyover at around 6 am on Thursday. No suicide note was found from the spot, the police said.

The body was then handed over the man's family after a post-mortem examination. The police are yet to get the details of the forensic report.

The police has initiated an investigation to find out the reason behind the man's death.

More details awaited.

