Man Flashes Woman In Delhi Metro Near Ghitorni Station, Case Filed

The woman, a resident of Gurgaon, said she was sitting inside the train while returning home when she saw a man staring and flashing her, making her feel numb.

The incident took place on the Yellow Line of the Delhi metro.

New Delhi:

A man travelling in the Delhi Metro allegedly flashed a woman on Wednesday, after which the woman took to Twitter to narrate the harrowing incident.

The metro police have registered a case and are making efforts to identify the accused.

She said that the incident took place near Ghitorni metro station.

The woman filed a complaint at Ghitorni metro police station and further probe is on.

