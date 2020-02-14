Man Flashes Woman In Delhi Metro Near Ghitorni Station, Case Filed

The incident took place on the Yellow Line of the Delhi metro.

A man travelling in the Delhi Metro allegedly flashed a woman on Wednesday, after which the woman took to Twitter to narrate the harrowing incident.

The metro police have registered a case and are making efforts to identify the accused.

The woman, a resident of Gurgaon, said she was sitting inside the train while returning home when she saw a man staring and flashing her, making her feel numb.

She said that the incident took place near Ghitorni metro station.

The woman filed a complaint at Ghitorni metro police station and further probe is on.