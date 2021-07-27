Man Fires Inside Delhi Shop When Asked To Return Borrowed Money: Police

A case has been registered for further investigation, the police said (Representational)

A man fired a shot inside the store of a 31-year-old man Monday evening allegedly after he was asked to return the money he had borrowed from the shopkeeper, the Delhi Police said.

According to the police, they received a call about a firing at Delhi's Virat Market on Monday.

The police rushed to the spot in the national capital's Dakshinpuri area where they met the complainant - Amit, a senior police officer said.

Around 5 pm when Amit and his friend were present at the shop, the accused - Sandeep - came in with his friends. Amit asked him to return the money which he had given another person through Sandeep. But he refused to return the money, the officer said.

An argument broke out between the two and Sandeep fired a shot from his illegal pistol, aimed at the floor, and fled along with his associates, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

No one was injured in the incident. One empty cartridge was found at the spot and a case has been registered for further investigation, the police said.