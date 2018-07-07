Man Falls On Tracks At Delhi Metro Station, Rescued

A senior DMRC official said the incident took place at around 8.44 am. (Representational image)

A 57-year-old man today lost consciousness and fell on the tracks at the JLN Stadium metro station, police said.

He, however, was saved as the train operator applied the brakes right in time.

The police had earlier claimed he had jumped in front of the train heading towards Badarpur.

A senior DMRC official said the incident took place at around 8.44 am.

The man, an officer in a government bank, sustained minor injuries and was admitted to AIIMS, the police said.

"The man claimed he had lost consciousness," a police official said.

His family claimed he had no history of depression.

Investigation is underway.