Man Falls On Tracks At Delhi Metro Station, Rescued

Delhi | | Updated: July 07, 2018 12:49 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Man Falls On Tracks At Delhi Metro Station, Rescued

A senior DMRC official said the incident took place at around 8.44 am. (Representational image)

New Delhi: 

A 57-year-old man today lost consciousness and fell on the tracks at the JLN Stadium metro station, police said.

He, however, was saved as the train operator applied the brakes right in time.

The police had earlier claimed he had jumped in front of the train heading towards Badarpur.

A senior DMRC official said the incident took place at around 8.44 am.

The man, an officer in a government bank, sustained minor injuries and was admitted to AIIMS, the police said.

"The man claimed he had lost consciousness," a police official said.

His family claimed he had no history of depression.

Investigation is underway.

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Delhi metroDMRC

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
World Cup ScheduleWorld Cup 2018 StandingsBengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusDominosAmazonMi PhonesUpcoming MoviesTata Sky

................................ Advertisement ................................