Man Dies While Performing Welding Work On Oil Tanker In Delhi: Police

A 36-year-old man lost his life and three others were injured while performing welding-related work on an oil tanker, police said.

According to the police, the man has been identified as Maya Ram.

The police said that the injured were referred to Safdarjung Hospital, where Maya Ram succumbed to his injuries.

"In the early hours of Sunday, a PCR call was received at PS Dwarka Sec 23, that in Bharthal Village, Sector 25, Dwarka, a person was severely injured while welding and needed urgent assistance," the police said.

"Four persons were found injured while welding an oil tanker and were immediately hospitalised at Indira Gandhi Hospital, Sector 9, Dwarka," they added.

The police said that the case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

