Man Killed After Being Hit By Metro In Delhi, Suicide Suspected

The incident took place at New Delhi's New Ashok Nagar metro station. (Representational)

In a suspected suicide bid, a man in his early twentees died after an approaching train smashed his head while he lay on the platform at New Delhi's New Ashok Nagar metro station, police said.

The man, identified as Amit Soni, a resident of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, laid down on the platform, with his head and shoulders sticking out towards the track, when he saw the train approaching, they said.

The train hit his head and he sustained serious injuries. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, the police said, adding that no suicide note was recovered.

Soni's family is being informed and inquest proceedings are on, they said.



(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00 am to 10:00 pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)

