Man Creates Fake Profile Of Ex-Wife On Commodity Sites, Fined 1 Lakh

The woman started receiving insulting messages after the fake profile was made.

The Delhi High court has ordered a man to pay Rs 1 lakh as fine after he created fake online profiles of his ex-wife on websites used for sale and purchase of commodities.

The man gave description of his wife through these accounts on websites used for sale and purchase of commodities, expressing desire for a companion, following which she received humiliating messages.

In the high court, the man's counsel claimed that the FIR against him was an offshoot of a matrimonial dispute and sought its quashing.

The couple later submitted in the court they had settled the disputes and sought to close the matter.

The court agreed to quash the FIR against the man after the woman said that she has arrived at a holistic settlement with him and does not wish to prosecute the complaint.

The court said he would have to deposit Rs 1 lakh with the 'Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), Kerala within three weeks.

For more Delhi news, click here.