Man Caught Raping Multiple Dogs In Delhi, Arrested

Delhi Police apprehended a man in Kailash Nagar area in Shahdara district of the national capital for allegedly raping multiple dogs, officials said on Saturday.

According to officials, the accused, Naushad, was arrested after an animal NGO filed a complaint against him. Naushad was working as a supplier for the NGO.

"A video of the man sexually assaulting a dog has also surfaced on social media, in the video man can also be seen beaten by people and asking him, how many dogs did he rape," read a statement from the Delhi Police.

The video in reference was posted by an animal activists' X Account, where the purported videos of the man being in custody and being beaten up my multiple people. In the video, one person can be heard asking "how many dogs did you rape?"

The account also tagged multiple other political leaders, the Delhi police, the Chief Minister, and LG's office.

Officials also said that the NGO is putting allegation on the person that he has raped atleast 12-13 female dogs. However, interrogations regarding the case are currently ongoing.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)