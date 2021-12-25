Man Beaten Up By Family Of Woman He Eloped With, 2 Arrested: Delhi Cops

Two women from the family have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the rest. (Representational)

A man, who had eloped with a woman, was allegedly beaten up by her family in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden, police said on Friday. The family of the victim also alleged that his private parts were cut, they said.

According to police, a call was received on Thursday at the Rajouri Garden Police Station from Safdarjung Hospital that one Raman (22), a resident of TC Camp in Raghubir Nagar, was brought to the hospital in an injured condition.

During enquiry, it came to notice that Raman and one woman had eloped, and the woman's family was against the relationship, a senior police officer said.

The duo allegedly married outside Delhi and returned to the city on Wednesday, police said.

The family of the woman forcefully took the couple to Sagarpur and assaulted Raman, they said.

A case under sections of attempt to murder and kidnapping has been registered and further investigation is underway, police said.

Police added that the family members of the woman were involved in many criminal cases previously.

Two women from the family have been arrested and efforts are on to arrest the remaining accused.

The officer said an assistant sub-inspector and head constable have also been suspended for dereliction of duty.

Raman's family alleged that he was handed over to the woman's family by police.

Aman, the brother of Raman, said Raman went out on December 11.

"On December 11, around 7 am, Raman left home after saying that he was going to have juice and did not return. On Wednesday, we got a call from police that Raman was present at the Rajouri Garden Police Station. When my elder brother went there, he did not find Raman and police said they had released him. We suspect that Raman was handed over to the family members of the woman by police," Aman alleged.

However, police refuted the allegations.

Aman further claimed that Raman, along with the woman, went to Jaipur and married there. He returned to Delhi on Wednesday and surrendered before police.

"On Wednesday, around 10 pm, my brother Akash got a call from a person who said that our brother was lying in Sagarpur. The person also threatened of dire consequences if we approached police or filed any complaint," he alleged.

"When Akash reached Sagarpur, he found Raman in an injured condition. He had injuries in his body, including on his hands and legs, and his private part was also chopped off. We took him to Safdarjung hospital and later he was referred to AIIMS Trauma Centre where doctors stated his condition to be critical," he said.