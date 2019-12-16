Man Arrested With Foreign Currency Worth Rs 1.2 Crore At Delhi Airport

Anil Kumar was arrested from Terminal-3 when he was trying to take an Air India flight to Bangkok

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) arrested a man carrying foreign currency worth Rs 1.2 crore at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

CISF spokesman Hemendra Singh told IANS on Sunday, Anil Kumar was arrested from Terminal-3 on Saturday when he was trying to take an Air India flight to Bangkok.

The security personnel detained Anil on finding his activities suspicious and recovered 80,450 euros and 33,150 pounds from his luggage.