Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Uncle Over Monetary Dispute In Delhi: Police

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said. (Representational)

A 22-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his uncle near his house in Dwarka over a monetary dispute, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Gurmeet, shot dead his 34-year-old maternal uncle Dalbir Singh on February 16, they said.

The police said Dalbir worked as a reporter for a YouTube news channel.

Dwarka senior police official Santosh Kumar Meena said during investgation, it emerged that Dalbir was demanding money from his nephew and had threatened to break off Gurmeet's wedding that was fixed for February 28. The accused then fired a bullet at Singh and fled from the spot.

On checking CCTV cameras and the victim's call detail records, police found that Gurmeet was with him before the incident and both were riding a scooter, he said.

Raids were conducted in Karnal and Dharonda but Gurmeet could not be found. However, he was later arrested from Qutub Vihar on Thursday where he was trying to sell his illegal weapon, which was subsequently seized, he added.

During interrogation, Gurmeet told police that Dalbir was his maternal uncle who fixed his marriage two months ago. But after his engagement, he bought a pistol from Dalbir for using it for celebratory firing during the wedding.

When Singh demanded money for the pistol, Gurmeet could only pay Rs 10,000, but the victim continued to ask for it, Mr Meena said.

On February 16, Gurmeet contacted Singh over the phone and asked him to meet under the Metro line, Kakrola, Delhi.

Dalbir came on his scooty to pick him and when they reached a desolate place, the victim again started demanding money, Mr Meena said.

This led to a heated argument between them.

Gurmeet shot Dalbir in the head from the point-blank range.

Dalbir was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, police said.