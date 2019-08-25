Man Arrested For Allegedly Kidnapping 3 Girls To Implicate Top Cops

A police investigation found that the caller on the phone was trying to mislead them. (Representational)

A 38-year-old NGO worker was arrested for allegedly kidnapping three minor girls to falsely implicate two assistant sub-inspectors of Kalindi Kunj police station who had arrested him earlier, the police said on Saturday.

Bimal Kumar, a resident of Noida Sector-5, was arrested from Khadda Colony in Jaitpur area, Chinmoy Biswal, senior police official said.

Kumar was previously arrested on June 30 on the charge of breaching peace by two SIs and since then, he wanted to take revenge from the police officials, another senior official said.

On August 16, he saw three girls, residents of Khadda Colony, who appeared to be sad. Kumar approached them and asked the reason for their sadness. They told him that they are sisters and their parents have died, the police said.

They told Kumar their uncle, with whom they now live, does not love them, police added.

Kumar hatched a conspiracy to extract revenge on the two Kalindi Kunj police station ASIs who had arrested him. He decided to frame them for kidnapping the girls, the police said.

Kumar convinced the girls he will take care of them and also help them get their share of property from their uncle, the police said.

On Thursday, he took the girls to a rented house in Sehatpur, Faridabad. Then he called a person police identified as Yashpal Singh and introduced himself as an assistant sub-inspector from Kalindi Kunj police station.

Kumar told Singh his three nieces - aged 17, 15 and 11 - were at the police station and they were complaining against him.

Singh, who was at his office in Gurgaon, asked his wife to reach the police station. When his wife reached there, she found their nieces were not at the police station and there was no complaint filed against her husband.

Later, Kumar told Singh the girls were handed over to a policeman at Khadda Colony. The information too was found false. He also tried to extort Rs 12,000 from Singh, police said.

A police investigation found that the caller on the phone was trying to mislead them.

They registered a case of kidnapping at Kalindi Kunj police station. But it was not against the two ASIs as Kumar had wanted.

After Kumar's arrest, the three girls were located from the Faridabad accommodation, the DCP said.

