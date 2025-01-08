US Man Finds Kidnapped Daughter Alive On Boat, Suspect Arrested: "26 Days Of Hell"

New York authorities have taken a man into custody in connection with the disappearance of 14-year-old Emmarae Gervasi from Suffolk County. Emmarae, who was reported missing on December 8th, was discovered on January 3 aboard a boat in an Islip canal. The news of her recovery was shared by her father on social media.

Suffolk County Police informed PEOPLE of Emmarae Gervasi's recovery last Friday but withheld details regarding her whereabouts and how she was found. An individual has been arrested in connection with her disappearance. Subsequent inquiries were directed to the District Attorney's Office, who did not respond to PEOPLE's requests for further comment. According to Suffolk County Police, Emmarae was last seen in East Patchogue on December 9th at 5 p.m. Her father, Frank Gervasi, previously reported to PIX 11 that his daughter was abducted from their property.

"I believe that she might have left willingly to get something out of a car and maybe got pulled in at that point," he said, adding that he believed she was being held against her will.

After his daughter went missing, Frank spent weeks tirelessly searching for her. He drove day and night, offering a $15,000 reward for her return, as noted on a GoFundMe page created following her disappearance.

On Friday, Frank received a tip from a woman who claimed the child was on a boat in Islip. Acting on the lead, Frank drove to the location. However, the tipster expressed fear about boarding the boat.

Determined, Frank forced his way onto the boat and found his daughter. According to a video he shared on Saturday, no one else was present on the vessel at the time.

"It was 26 days of hell," Frank told News 12 Long Island after the rescue. He added, seeing his daughter alive in his arms was indescribable, "It was a gift from God. I can't put into words the feeling I had when I held her."

Since the rescue, Frank has been providing updates about the ongoing investigation and addressing rumors that his daughter had run away.

"The only thing that matters right now is my daughter's recovery and safety," Frank said in a Facebook video, adding that they are focused on getting her the care she needs.

The investigation is ongoing.