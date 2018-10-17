Man Allegedly Smuggling Gold Worth Rs 66 Lakh Arrested At Delhi Airport

The passenger, aged 21, was stopped after his arrival from Dubai on Monday.

Delhi | | Updated: October 17, 2018 22:52 IST
The accused, a native of Delhi, was arrested and the gold was seized. (Representational)

New Delhi: 

A man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle into the country gold valuing about Rs 66 lakh at the Delhi airport, according to an official statement issued on Wednesday.

A search of his baggage resulted in the recovery of four gold pieces, crudely given the shape of a bar and collectively weighing 2.3 kg, the statement stated.

The accused, a native of Delhi, was arrested and the gold was seized, it added.

