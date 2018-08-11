Man Allegedly Commits Suicide By Shooting Himself In Delhi

The man shot himself at his residence and was declared brought dead when he was taken to the hospital.

Delhi | | Updated: August 11, 2018 05:25 IST
A probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, police said.

New Delhi: 

A 32-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with a pistol in south west Delhi's Najafgarh, the police said on Friday.

The deceased, Dinesh, shot himself on August 7 at his residence and was rushed to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital by his wife. He was declared brought dead, a senior police officer said.

The hospital informed the police.

During inquiry, it was learnt that Dinesh used an illegal firearm to commit suicide, the officer said.

A country-made pistol, used for the suicide, with two live cartridges and an empty cartridge, was recovered, he said, adding that the body was sent for post-mortem.

It has been learnt that Dinesh's brother, Joginder, is a criminal and his role is also being verified, he added.

A probe is underway to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step, he said.

