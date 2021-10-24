Man, Accused Of Raping 6-Year-Old In Delhi, Detained. He Was Seen On CCTV

The accused in the rape case was detained today from Rohtak. Investigation reveals he had also been arrested earlier for allegedly molesting a minor.

A surveillance footage from the area show the accused with the minor.

New Delhi:

A man was detained in Delhi today in the rape of a six-year-old girl after he was seen in a CCTV footage with her, police said. The six-year-old is currently being treated at the national capital's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

On Friday, the girl returned home - injured and bleeding - from a community meal in the neighbourhood, her family said. When they took the girl to a hospital, they were informed that she had been raped. The girl's father is a daily wage labourer.

The case filed in the six-year-old's rape case includes sections of the tough law against sexual abuse of children, and comes just days after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin at her house in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur.