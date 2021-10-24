Man, Accused Of Raping 6-Year-Old In Delhi, Detained. He Was Seen On CCTV

A surveillance footage from the area show the accused with the minor.

A man was detained in Delhi today in the rape of a six-year-old girl after he was seen in a CCTV footage with her, police said. The six-year-old is currently being treated at the national capital's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

On Friday, the girl returned home - injured and bleeding - from a community meal in the neighbourhood, her family said. When they took the girl to a hospital, they were informed that she had been raped. The girl's father is a daily wage labourer.

A surveillance footage from the area showed the accused with her. In the video, the girl was seen following the accused from a market.

The accused was detained today from Rohtak. Investigation reveals he had been arrested earlier as well for allegedly molesting a minor.

The case filed in the six-year-old's rape case includes sections of the tough law against sexual abuse of children, and comes just days after a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her cousin at her house in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur.