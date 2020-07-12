Man, 85, Reunites With Family 6 Months After He Went Missing In Delhi

On Saturday, the police succeeded in tracing him from the Sangam Vihar area. (Representational)

An 85-year-old man suffering from memory loss was traced from South Delhi's Sangam Vihar area and reunited with his family, almost over six months after he went missing from his home in Govindpuri, police said on Sunday.

Police had received a complaint on January 18 from one Prabhakar Jha that his father, Dev Narayan Jha, has gone missing from his home in southeast Delhi's Govindpuri area, they said.

During the course of investigation, a team of the Anti Human Trafficking Unit of our district received information through its sources about a senior citizen wandering in the Sangam Vihar area since a long time, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

"Our staff showed the man's (Narayan Jha's) photographs to many people in order to locate him. On Saturday, the team succeeded in tracing him from the Sangam Vihar area after which he was reunited with his family," he said.

In another incident, a 24-year-old man, who was reported missing from his workplace in Govindpuri on February 2, was also traced from his new address in the same area and reunited with his family on Saturday, Mr Meena said.

