Man Shot Dead Allegedly By Drug Mafia In Delhi, Murder On CCTV

A 34-year-old man was shot dead by two unidentified assailants in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar on Sunday, the police said. The police are analysing the CCTV camera footage of the incident which took place in a busy area.

Two unknown men fired at Rupesh Kumar. He died at the hospital later, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

In the footage, Rupesh Kumar is seen in the street when two men walk past him and one of them pumps a bullet in his chest. The shooter then casually walks away and the victim falls to the ground.

Locals alleged that Rupesh was killed by two men who had links with drug peddlers active in the area. Rupesh was working against to the sale of drugs, and that is why he was attacked, his family claimed.

The police are hand-in-glove with the accused, said one of Rupesh's neighbours.

Rupesh's brother Umesh Kumar, who is also Taimoor Nagar's RWA president, said, "Thousands of people buy drugs from these people. Taimoor Nagar provides a business of Rs 25-30 lakh every day. We have been working against the drug network in the area. The police are hand-in-glove with these people. I had written to top police officers, spoken to them on phone and even met a senior officer. They had promised action, but nothing was done. And now they have killed my brother."

Umesh Kumar will continue his efforts to save others and said, "I can also be killed tomorrow, but I won't stop."

The killing triggered protests in the neighbourhood where locals burnt two motorcycles and threw stones at the police personnel who were trying to manage the crowd. Several policemen were injured and one of them was taken to the hospital.

The situation has now been brought under control, an officer said.