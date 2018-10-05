Two Arrested In Delhi's Taimoor Nagar Murder Case

Police said they are scanning through CCTV footage of the incident (Representational)

Two persons were arrested for allegedly killing a man in southeast Delhi's Taimoor Nagar area, police said Thursday.

The two, Akash and Ajay Rathi, were arrested along with their accomplice Suraj in connection with a robbery case registered on October 2 in south Delhi's Mehrauli area wherein they robbed a bike, mobile and a gold chain on gunpoint, they said.

During interrogation, the accused also confessed about their involvement in the incident where a 34-year-old man was shot dead outside his residence while he was watching his son and nephew play on September 30, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Vijay Kumar said.

The accused, who had apparently gone to Taimoor Nagar to buy drugs, got into an argument with the drug dealer and while trying to flee from the spot, Akash allegedly fired at Rupesh, the officer said.

Police said they are scanning through the CCTV footage of the Taimoor Nagar incident and other evidences to verify the involvement of the two accused. Further investigation is underway, they said.