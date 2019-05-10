Lok Sabha Elections: Campaigning For Sixth Phase Ends In Delhi

A total of 164 candidates are contesting in the Delhi elections. (File)

Poll campaigning ended today evening in Delhi as the 48-hour silence period kicked in from 6 pm ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

All seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi will vote on May 12 as part of the sixth phase of the polls.

"The campaigning will end this evening as the 48-hour silence period will kick in at 6 pm today which would stay till 6 pm on Sunday," Delhi chief electoral officer Ranbir Singh had said.

As many as 523 polling locations have been identified till date as critical, he added.

"Special paramilitary forces will be deployed there, besides webcasting and CCTV facilities. Micro-observers would also be there. We have made all arrangements for smooth polling," he said.

No campaigning will be allowed beyond the 6pm limit, including on social media, Mr Singh said.

"All print ads need to be pre-certified for any publication in newspapers," he added.

A total of 164 candidates are contesting in the polls, which are largely been seen as a three-way contest between the BJP, Congress and AAP.

