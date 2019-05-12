Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Delhi, Gurgaon Vote Today In Crucial Phase 6 Of Polls

New Delhi:
Elections 2019: Delhi and neighbouring city Gurgaon go to polls in the 6th phase of voting today
Voting for phase 6 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today. This phase has 59 parliamentary constituencies going to polls across 6 states and 1 union terriroty. After today's voting, polling for the 2019 general elections will be complete in 483 of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The result for all 543 seats will be declared together on May 23. Today is a crucial day of voting, which will see the national capital - Delhi - and its neighboring city Gurgaon go to polls. Though Delhi contributes to only 7 seats of the 543 in the lower house of parliament, it is considered a crucial indicator to who will form the government in the Centre. It has been observed that since 1998, whichever party has got the higher number of seats in Delhi has also gone ahead to win the overall general election. In 2014, all 7 seats were won by the BJP.
Here are the live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi, and neighbouring Gurgaon:
Delhi Voting LIVE: It's BJP vs Congress vs AAP In The National Capital
Delhi's seven seats are seeing a three-cornered battle between the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, with ex-chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Union Minister Harshvardhan, former Olympian boxer Vijender Singh and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir fighting for electoral victory.
Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Which States and Union Territories Are Voting Today?
Voting is being held today in 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, 10 in Haryana, seven in Delhi, four in Jharkhand and eight each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal
Gurgaon Voting: India Cricket Captain Virat Kohli Votes
Virat Kohli was among the first few to cast his vote in Gurugram (Gurgaon) this morning. He cast his vote at the polling booth set up in Pinecrest School in Gurgaon.
Delhi Voting LIVE: The General Trend
