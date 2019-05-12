Elections 2019 LIVE Updates: Delhi, Gurgaon Vote Today In Crucial Phase 6 Of Polls

Elections 2019: Delhi and neighbouring city Gurgaon go to polls in the 6th phase of voting today

Voting for phase 6 of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections began at 7 am today. This phase has 59 parliamentary constituencies going to polls across 6 states and 1 union terriroty. After today's voting, polling for the 2019 general elections will be complete in 483 of the total 543 Lok Sabha constituencies. The result for all 543 seats will be declared together on May 23. Today is a crucial day of voting, which will see the national capital - Delhi - and its neighboring city Gurgaon go to polls. Though Delhi contributes to only 7 seats of the 543 in the lower house of parliament, it is considered a crucial indicator to who will form the government in the Centre. It has been observed that since 1998, whichever party has got the higher number of seats in Delhi has also gone ahead to win the overall general election. In 2014, all 7 seats were won by the BJP.

Here are the live updates of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Delhi, and neighbouring Gurgaon: