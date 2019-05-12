Election 2019

#ElectionsWithNDTV

Election 2019: Delhi Records 20.37% Voter Turnout In The First 4 Hours Of Polling

The highest polling was registered in North East Delhi at 22.32 per cent, followed by North West Delhi (21.41) and South Delhi (21.22).

Delhi | | Updated: May 12, 2019 14:28 IST
Polling began on Sunday morning at 7 am in all seven constituencies in Delhi.


New Delhi: 

Around 20.37 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital, the Election Commission said.

The turnout in other constituencies - Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi - was 18.31 per cent, 20.56, 17.99 and 20.76 respectively.

Polling began on Sunday morning in all seven constituencies in the state in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections.



