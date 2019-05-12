Election 2019: Delhi Records 20.37% Voter Turnout In The First 4 Hours Of Polling

Polling began on Sunday morning at 7 am in all seven constituencies in Delhi.

Around 20.37 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 11 am for the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital, the Election Commission said.

The highest polling was registered in North East Delhi at 22.32 per cent, followed by North West Delhi (21.41) and South Delhi (21.22).

The turnout in other constituencies - Chandni Chowk, East Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi - was 18.31 per cent, 20.56, 17.99 and 20.76 respectively.

