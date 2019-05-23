Election Results 2019: BJP Will Come To Power With Over 350 Seats, Says Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari says this time, it is all about people's trust in PM Modi. (File)

The chief of Delhi BJP unit Manoj Tiwari said his party will come back to power with more than 350 seats, as counting of votes for 542 Lok Sabha seats began today.

"Last time, the nation was looking for hope and made the BJP win with around 300 seats. But, this time, it is all about people's trust in Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and they all are happy with his performance. I am sure we will come to power with over 350 seats," Mr Tiwari said.

North East Delhi is witnessing a triangular fight between incumbent Manoj Tiwari, former chief minister Sheila Dikshit from Congress and Dilip Pandey from Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

"In Congress, all people are not bad. Some of them are aware that the party did mistakes in the past and they have to face the repercussions now. Those who cannot work like Modi ji, can at least praise him as he has set very high standards," the 48-year-old actor-turned-politician said.

Meanwhile, Sheila Dixit said: "We will win and there is no doubt about it. Be it Muslim, Sikh, or anyone for that matter, every voter is important for us. We don't discriminate anyone based on their religion. Everyone including Muslims, Dalits, backward classes, women and all other sections of the society strongly supported us."

All seven seats of Delhi went to polls on May 12.

