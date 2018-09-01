Live Updates: Heavy Rain Lash Parts Of Delhi; Brings Respite From Heat

The weather office has forecast light rain in the city today. The maximum temperature today is likely to hover around 33 degree Celsius.

Delhi | | Updated: September 01, 2018 10:06 IST
Delhi rain: The weather office has forecast light rain in the city today.

New Delhi: 

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and neighbouring areas early this morning, bringing some relief for the residents of the national capital.

The Delhi traffic police tweeted alerts about flooding on some roads in the city, and asked people to avoid taking those routes.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi rain:


Sep 01, 2018
10:06 (IST)
Motorists had to navigate through busy roads

Sep 01, 2018
09:55 (IST)
Sep 01, 2018
09:50 (IST)
Water logging at Murga Mandi in east Delhi

Sep 01, 2018
09:40 (IST)
Sep 01, 2018
09:39 (IST)
Power distribution company, BSES, said that electricity supply is affected in some areas due to heavy rain and water logging.
Sep 01, 2018
09:36 (IST)
Naraina Vihar in south-west Delhi has also witnessed morning showers

Sep 01, 2018
09:30 (IST)
Slow-moving traffic was reported from key roads in central Delhi
Sep 01, 2018
09:28 (IST)
Sep 01, 2018
09:27 (IST)
The weather office on Friday had already forecast light rain in the city today.

Sep 01, 2018
09:26 (IST)
Water logging reported at Iron Bridge Loni Road, Khajuri Chowk Wazirabad Road, Bhajan Pura Main Market Wazirabad Road, R/A Loni, Apsara Border, Yamuna Marg, IP College MGM Road Ring Road, Under IP Flyover Vikas Marg, Chatta Rail Lothian Road," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted
Sep 01, 2018
09:26 (IST)
