Live Updates: Heavy Rain Lash Parts Of Delhi; Brings Respite From Heat

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and neighbouring areas early this morning, bringing some relief for the residents of the national capital.
The weather office has forecast light rain in the city today. The maximum temperature today is likely to hover around 33 degree Celsius.
The Delhi traffic police tweeted alerts about flooding on some roads in the city, and asked people to avoid taking those routes.
Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi rain:
Traffic Alert- Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018
Water logging at Monkey's bridge ring road by pass pic.twitter.com/Q9WkHCEtr7
Water logging at Ring road by pass near iron birdge. pic.twitter.com/U3jg5d29ji
The Change of Guard Ceremony on the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan will not be held today (September 1, 2018) due to heavy rain in New Delhi- President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 1, 2018
Water logging under Modi Mill flyover. pic.twitter.com/ri0fQ0OAVr