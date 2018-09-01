Live Updates: Heavy Rain Lash Parts Of Delhi; Brings Respite From Heat

Delhi rain: The weather office has forecast light rain in the city today.

Heavy rain lashed Delhi and neighbouring areas early this morning, bringing some relief for the residents of the national capital.

The weather office has forecast light rain in the city today. The maximum temperature today is likely to hover around 33 degree Celsius.

Advertisement

The Delhi traffic police tweeted alerts about flooding on some roads in the city, and asked people to avoid taking those routes.

Here are the LIVE updates on Delhi rain: