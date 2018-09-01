After Heavy Rain In Delhi, Roads Flooded, Long Traffic Jams

Delhi Rain: Many roads were flooded because of the downpour.

Highlights Many key roads flooded, slow-moving traffic in affected roads Modi Mill area, Bhairon Marg, Lajpat Nagar market among affected areas Met department predicts light rain in Delhi on Saturday

Rain in several parts of Delhi early this morning has cooled down the humid city, bringing some relief for the residents of the national capital. Flooding on busy roads, however, remains a concern for motorists and pedestrians.

The Delhi traffic police tweeted alerts about flooding on some roads in the city, and asked people to avoid taking those routes. Power supply was also affected in some areas because of the downpour.

Slow-moving traffic was reported from key roads in central Delhi. "Traffic movement is closed on Bhairon Road(both carriageways) due to water logging," Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

Water logging at Iron Bridge Loni Road, Khajuri Chowk Wazirabad Road, Bhajan Pura Main Market Wazirabad Road, R/A Loni, Apsara Border, Yamuna Marg, IP College MGM Road Ring Road, Under IP Flyover Vikas Marg, Chatta Rail Lothian Road, — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018

#DelhiRains is one of the top trends on Twitter this morning. People shared pictures and videos of the rain, taken from their homes and from their cars.

The market area in the shopping hub of Lajpat Nagar, Modi Mill underpass, RTR Marg towards the airport, GT Karnal Road, IP Marg are some of the affected spots.

The weather office on Friday had forecast light rain in the city today. The maximum temperature today is likely to hover around 33 degree Celsius.