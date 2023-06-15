Light Rain Likely In Delhi Due To Cyclone Biparjoy: Weather Office

Parts of Delhi received rainfall on Wednesday, despite there being no forecast for rain.

Delhi is expected to witness light rains and gusty winds on Thursday, according to the weather department.

The city is expected to receive light rains under the influence of Cyclone Biparjoy, which is gaining steam in the Arabian Sea, private forecasting agency Skymet Weather had said earlier this week.

Delhiites woke up to an overcast sky as the minimum temperature settled at 29.1 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 degrees Celsius.

The relative humidity was 55 per cent at 8:30 am, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The city is likely to receive light rains or thundershowers, accompanied by gusty winds, on June 18 and 19. Gusty winds are expected to sweep through Delhi on Thursday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 39 and 30 degrees Celsius respectively.

The maximum temperature is expected to be between 36 degrees Celsius and 39 degrees Celsius till June 20, it said.