Light Rains In Delhi-NCR After 42 Days

Very light rains had been taking place intermittently in the region since late Monday night.
According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, Delhi receives an average rainfall of 19.3mm during January.
This year no rain was recorded and Delhi saw the longest dry spell of 42 days. The days ahead are expected to be foggy with no rains, the India Meteorological Department said.
The minimum temperature in the morning was 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. Humidity stood at 84 per cent at 8.30 am.
