Light Rains In Delhi-NCR After 42 Days

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT This year no rain was recorded and Delhi saw the longest dry spell of 42 days (File) New Delhi: After a dry spell of 42 days, Delhi and its surrounding areas got drizzles on Tuesday morning and the sky remained overcast.



Very light rains had been taking place intermittently in the region since late Monday night.



According to private weather forecasting agency Skymet, Delhi receives an average rainfall of 19.3mm during January.



This year no rain was recorded and Delhi saw the longest dry spell of 42 days. The days ahead are expected to be foggy with no rains, the India Meteorological Department said.



The minimum temperature in the morning was 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average. Humidity stood at 84 per cent at 8.30 am.



The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)



