Light Rain Expected In Delhi Today, Minimum Temperature 4 Degrees Below Normal

Several parts of Delhi had light rain and a dust storm yesterday, bringing down temperatures

It was a partly cloudy sky this morning in Delhi with the minimum temperature settling four degrees below the normal at 18.2 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

After Friday's light rain and dust storm, the city is expected to witness the maximum temperature of about 36 degrees Celsius.

Delhi received 2.4 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

"While the sky will remain partly cloudy, light rain or drizzle can be expected during the day," an IMD official said.

Relative humidity was recorded at 74 per cent at 8:30 am.



