Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Wednesday said that Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has "violated Indian culture" by not giving time to meet him despite requesting twice.Mr Goel said he had written two letters to the Lieutenant Governor on January 4 and 10, asking for an appointment to meet Mr Baijal to extend New Year greetings, but Mr Baijal did not give an appointment."Even President gives time to meet him," the Speaker said and added that former Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung never declined to meet him.He said Mr Baijal replied to him on January 13 through a letter, but still did not give an appointment to meet him. Although he was not given an appointment, Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs were given time to meet the Lieutenant Governor whenever they requested, Mr Goel added.