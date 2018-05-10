Lawyer Arrested In Money Laundering Case Granted Bail

Justice Mukta Gupta granted the relief to Rohit Tandon and co-accused Raj Kumar Goel, a data entry operator, subject to their furnishing a personal bond of Rs 5 lakh each with two sureties of the like amount to the satisfaction of the trial court.
The order came on Mr Tandon's plea challenging the trial court's order denying him bail on the grounds that he is alleged to have been involved in a "white collar crime" with other co-accused in a "well-planned" manner.
Mr Goel has been accused of engaging in earning profits by routing money into various accounts by using forged documents.
CommentsBoth have been in custody for more than one year and four months, the high court noted in its order.
