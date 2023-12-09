Late-Night Shootout In Delhi's Posh Vasant Kunj, Lawrance Bishnoi Gang Members Caught

2 members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang caught after a shootout in Delhi (Representational)

The Delhi Police's Special Cell has caught two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi criminal gang following a brief exchange of fire in south Delhi's upmarket Vasant Kunj area, police said today.

One of them is a juvenile, they said.

The gang members - Anish, 23, and a 15-year-old boy - were caught from near Pocket-9 of Delhi's Vasant Kunj on Friday night, they told Press Trust of India.

Delhi Police had information that the two had been tasked to "fire" outside a prominent hotel in South Delhi, police said and added that the motive seemed to be of extortion.

They had received instructions from Amit, who is lodged at a jail in Punjab, on the directions of gangster Anmol Bishnoi, the police told Press Trust of India.

Anmol Bishnoi is a cousin of Lawrence Bishnoi and it is suspected that he is hiding in Canada.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail.

Five rounds were fired by the accused and in retaliation, two rounds by police in self defence. No one was injured, the police said.

Police has seized two pistols and four live cartridges, and one motorcycle.

Anish is named in six cases of armed robbery, the Arms Act and assault and the juvenile in a armed robbery case in Haryana's Rohtak district.



