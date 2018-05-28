Last To Apologise, Kumar Vishwas' Sorry Accepted By Arun Jaitley Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas has submitted a written apology to the Delhi High Court; Arun Jaitley's lawyer said they have accepted it

Share EMAIL PRINT Arun Jaitley has accepted AAP leader Kumar Vishwas' apology over a defamation suit New Delhi: Finance minister Arun Jaitley has withdrawn a Rs 10 crore defamation suit against Aam Aadmi Party leader Kumar Vishwas after the Delhi politician apologised for calling the union minister corrupt.



"We have accepted it (apology)," Mr Jaitley's lawyer Manik Dogra said after the AAP leader submitted a written apology in the Delhi High Court.



Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw said that Mr Vishwas has withdrawn all the allegations he had made against the BJP leader.



Other AAP leaders -- Arvind Kejriwal, Raghav Chadha, Sanjay Singh, Ashutosh and Deepak Bajpai -- who had accused Arun Jaitley of corruption during his 13-year tenure as the boss of Delhi's cricket association DDCA, had already apologised, leaving Kumar Vishwas as the



In early April, Arun Jaitley and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal had moved joint petitions before a Delhi court to settle the two-year-old defamation suit after Mr Kejriwal gave a written apology to Mr Jaitley.



"Though we belong to two different political parties, I believe that we should end the unsavoury litigations between us..." Mr Kejriwal had written. He had been on an apology spree to extricate himself from a tangle of defamation suits.



In a previous hearing, Kumar Vishwas had told the court that



Mr Vishwas had then told the court that he needed more time to decide what kind of statement he would give to ensure the defamation case against him is dropped.



When the Delhi chief minister apologised to Arun Jaitley, Mr Kejriwal was derided by BJP leaders on social media.



