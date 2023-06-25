Lamborghini Rams Auto In Delhi, IndiGo Engineer Critically Injured

The Lamborghini car also sustained some damage due to the impact.

A speeding Lamborghini car rammed an auto-rickshaw in Delhi this morning, critically injuring two people. A 24-year-old was driving the luxury car when it hit the auto on the Savitri Cinema flyover in south Delhi.

The auto driver and his passenger - an engineer at IndiGo - have been hospitalised. "They are not in a position to give a statement currently," police said.

Visuals from the spot showed the mangled auto-rickshaw. The car also sustained damage due to the impact.

Prince Gautam, 31, was on his way to his office at the airport from his home east of Kailash when the accident happened around 7 am.

Rajveer, the accused, has been detained and his medical examination is being done, police said. "His medical would confirm if he had consumed alcohol or not," police said.