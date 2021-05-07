Over 100 Oxygen Concentrators Seized From Delhi's Popular Khan Market

The recovery comes amid a dire shortage of medical oxygen supply in Delhi hospitals

The Delhi Police on Friday raided two popular food joints in the city's iconic Khan Market and recovered over 100 oxygen concentrators, used for treatment of Covid patients, officials said on Friday.

According to the police, 96 oxygen concentrators were recovered from Khan Chacha Restaurant, known for its melt-in-the mouth kebabs, and nine were seized from Town Hall restaurant, which specialises in pan Asian cuisine, in the Khan Market area.

The government, in April, permitted import of oxygen concentrators for personal use till July 31, through post, courier or e-commerce portals under gift category, amid surge in COVID-19 cases in the country.

An oxygen concentrator is a medical device that concentrates oxygen from ambient air. It is in high demand due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the country. These concentrators capture and filter the air, unlike oxygen cylinders which can only store a fixed amount of oxygen.

The recovery of concentrators comes amid a dire shortage of medical oxygen supply and beds in city hospitals.

This morning, the Supreme Court ordered the central government to supply 700 metric tonnes of oxygen to Delhi every day till further orders as hospitals in the city continue to weather a steep rise in Covid infections.

On Thursday, the Supreme Court had made it very clear: "You will have to give 700 tonnes to Delhi (700 tonnes dena hi padega)". The same day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that his administration "won't let anyone die" of oxygen shortage if it got the earmarked 700 tonnes of daily supply from the centre.

The police on Wednesday arrested four people in Lodhi Colony area for allegedly indulging in black marketing of oxygen concentrators.