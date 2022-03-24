Viral Video Shows J&K Man Denied Room By Delhi Hotel. Police React

A Delhi Hotel, listed under hotel aggregation firm Oyo Rooms, is facing heat on social media for allegedly denying accommodation to a Kashmiri man.

An undated video, making rounds on social media, shows a woman employee at the hotel reception not letting a Kashmiri resident check-in even after he shows her valid identity proofs, including Aadhaar Card.

The man had booked a room in the hotel through the Oyo website.

On being confronted by the man, the woman can be seen making a call to her senior. She asks him to talk to the guest and tell him why he was being denied accommodation.

After a brief interaction with her senior, the woman tells the Kashmiri man that they have been instructed by the Delhi Police to not accommodate Kashmiri citizens in the hotel.

The case was brought to light by Nasir Khuehami, National Spokesperson Of Jammu And Kashmir Students' Association.

Sharing the video of the incident on Twitter, Mr Khuehami called it an "impact of The Kashmir Files".

"Impact of #KashmirFiles on the ground. Delhi Hotel denies accommodation to Kashmiri man, despite provided id and other documents. Is being a Kashmiri a Crime," he tweeted.

Responding to the hotel's claim that it was asked by the Delhi Police to not give accommodations to Kashmiris, the Delhi Police yesterday night issued a clarification in a series of tweets and said that they did not give any such directions to the hotels in Delhi.

"A purported video is viral on social media wherein a person is being denied hotel reservation due to his J&K ID. Reason for cancellation is being given as direction from police... no such direction has been given... willful misrepresentation can attract penal action," Delhi Police tweeted.

"Some netizens are trying to discredit the image of Delhi Police through willful misrepresentation of the video in circulation which can attract penal action," the Delhi Police further said.

It is clarified that no such direction has been given by Delhi Police.(1/3)@ANI@PTI_News — Delhi Police (@DelhiPolice) March 23, 2022



The Oyo Rooms took the hotel off its platform soon after the video went viral.

"Our rooms and our hearts are open for everyone, always. This is not something that we will compromise on, ever. We will definitely check what compelled the hotel to deny check-in. We thank you for bringing this to our notice," it said in a tweet.