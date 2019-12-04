52-Year-Old Dentist Allegedly Sexually Assaulted Teen At His Delhi Clinic

The police registered a case under various sections of IPC and POCSO Act (Representational)

A 15-year-old was allegedly sexually assaulted by a 52-year-old dentist when she had gone for a check up at his clinic in South East Delhi's Kalkaji area, police said today.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, the dentist touched her 15-year-old daughter "inappropriately" on November 26 and 28.

A case was registered on Sunday under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Kalkaji police station, said senior police officer Chinmoy Biswal.

The statement of the girl was recorded by the magistrate, following which the dentist was arrested, he said. The accused is presently in judicial custody, he added.