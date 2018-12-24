Justice Zora Singh, Who Probed Sacrilege Incidents In Punjab, Joins AAP

Justice Zora Singh is all praise for the AAP's people-centric initiatives.

Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, which has seen a few exits, including Ashish Khaitan and Ashutosh, in the last few months, had a new addition today. Justice Zora Singh (retd), who had headed a commission to probe sacrilege incidents in Punjab, has joined the AAP.

The retired judge is all praise for the Aam Aadmi Party and said that the Delhi government's policies and its people-centric approach have brought a change in the city.

While appreciating a number of initiatives of the Delhi government in the field of education, health etc, he said he wanted the government in Punjab to emulate its neighbour's policies.

"I joined AAP because I feel it is the only party that can serve the public in the best possible way. I want to devote my retired life to the service of the people. I hope that Punjab learns from Delhi," said Justice Singh, who has spent over three decades in judiciary.

The mohalla clinics, a pet project of the AAP that has invited criticism from the BJP, has impressed Justice Singh.

"These clinics are being appreciated by everybody. You can't get free medicine or tests in any other state. The Delhi government has also raised the level of education in government schools. Their decision to help families of Army and police personnel who lose their lives in the line of duty with Rs 1 crore is commendable," Justice Singh added.

Justice Jora Singh (Retired) joins Aam Aadmi Party. He has served Punjab judicial services for 35 years. He is known for his honesty and commitment for justice. People of a Punjab now will be benefitted from his knowledge and experience for clean politics. pic.twitter.com/e1o6jfnAEP - Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) December 24, 2018

While welcoming him into the AAP, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the party will benefit from his experience.

"Justice Zora Singh has done his own research before joining us. We are excited to have him. In the future, his experience, intellect, guidance will help steer the party in the right direction," the AAP chief said.

The Justice Zora Singh Commission, set up by the Akali-BJP government to probe sacrilege of the Sikh holy book the Guru Granth Sahib in Punjab in 2015, had submitted its report on June 30, 2016.

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's government, however, rejected this report as "inconclusive" and set up the Justice Ranjit Singh Commission of Inquiry in April last year. The panel was tasked to probe the cases of sacrilege as well as a firing incident in Faridkot in which two Sikh protesters were killed.