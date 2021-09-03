Ex Supreme Court Judge's Letter To Arvind Kejriwal On Places Of Worship

Justice Kurian Joseph has written a letter to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

The Delhi government should consider allowing worship at religious places in the national capital while "respecting COVID-19 protocols" as the intensity of the pandemic has "significantly come down" in the city, former Supreme Court judge Justice Kurian Joseph (retired) has said in a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

"It is very heartening and relieving to learn that the intensity of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly come down in Delhi... many activities like restaurants, bars, theatres, and auditoriums have been permitted to resume operations with 50 per cent of the seating capacity... Weekly markets and spas are also permitted. The permissible number of people who can attend services like funeral and marriage has been increased to 100. These are positive markers indicating the society getting back to normalcy," Justice Joseph said in the letter.

"However, the restriction in the order, 'religious places shall be permitted to open, but no visitors will be allowed' still continues. As you may recollect, before the second wave, the restrictions had already been relaxed and services had resumed in places of public worship, with restricted numbers and respecting other COVID-19 protocols. Restrictions were reintroduced only on account of the second wave of the pandemic, which now has perceptively thinned down significantly, and thus relaxations were allowed for many of the activities referred to above," the retired Supreme Court judge said.

"...It is a matter of fact that allowing people to attend religious worships and services would only help in alleviating their deep stress and it would only infuse them with positivity, hope, inner strength, and confidence, which is the need of the hour. I may also like to bring to your kind notice that in the above factual background, prohibition of services in places of public worship will be discriminatory and may amount to denial of the Constitutional rights guaranteed under Articles 14, 19, 21 and 25," Justice Joseph said. "Therefore, I request you to kindly look into the matter immediately and permit worship and services in religious places in Delhi, respecting the COVID-19 protocols," he said in the letter.

On Thursday, the Health Ministry had said India is still not out of the woods when it comes to the second wave of COVID-19 and people should celebrate festivals like Diwali, Eid, Navratri and Ganesh Chaturthi at home without gathering in large numbers.

India reported the biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases in two months on Thursday, amid concerns about the virus spreading from the most-affected Kerala, schools reopening, and the start of the festival season.

"Festivals are like Ganesh Chaturthi, Navratri and Eid coming. This year too, like the last year, they will need to be celebrated in a restrictive manner, and it is our appeal to all to stay at home," Dr VK Paul, member of the government's think tank NITI Aayog and chief of the COVID-19 task force, had told reporters on Thursday.