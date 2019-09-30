19-Year-Old Arrested In Case Of Attack On Delhi Journalist By Thieves

Journalist Joymala Bagchi suffered fractures on her leg and jaw

A 19-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the mobile snatching incident in south Delhi's CR Park area in which a woman journalist was seriously injured, police said.

The suspect has given vital clues about recovery of the items robbed, police said, adding that efforts are being made to arrest others involved in the incident.

The journalist, Joymala Bagchi, was attacked on September 22 by two men on a bike who snatched her phone and dragged her out of a moving auto-rickshaw. She had to be taken to a hospital as she was seriously injured in the attack.

Earlier, the Delhi Police suspended three officers for unsatisfactory investigations into the case.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.