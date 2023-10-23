Job Portals, Dubai Visas: How Delhi Gang Duped Hundreds Of People

The gang used to dupe people by promising them visas for Dubai (Representational)

Delhi Police on Monday arrested seven people for running a fake visa racket. Among those arrested was also the mastermind of the racket Inamul Haq.

The police also recovered incriminating material from their office at Zakir Nagar in Okhla.

According to police, they operated through several fake companies.

The group used to dupe people by promising them visas for Dubai.

They allegedly charged Rs 59,000 consultation fees from people for providing visas for Dubai.

The gang took data of Dubai-based companies from online job platforms and cheated hundreds of people.

Earlier Sunday, the police busted a cyber gang that duped people in the name of the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) scheme.

The police had received a complaint from a person who was cheated of Rs 50,000 after he filled out a form regarding flat booking at www.DDAHOUSING.com. He received a call from a person who introduced himself as a senior official from DDA and told him that his application had been approved and he would have to deposit Rs 50,000.

The complainant paid the amount into that bank account and was further demanded Rs 5 lakhs more as advance payment for confirmation of flat allotment. Suspecting something fishy, he registered a police complaint and four people were arrested.