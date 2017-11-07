Jewellery Workshop Worker Steals Ornaments Worth Over Rs 1 Crore

A man working in a jeweller's workshop in central Delhi's Karol Bagh, allegedly stole ornaments worth over Rs 1 crore after serving liquor and sweets laced with sedatives to his co-workers, the police said today.The incident was reported on November 4.It is suspected that one of the workers fed liquor and sweets laced with sedatives to his co-workers saying that it was his child's birthday, they said.After the other workers lost consciousness, the accused fled with ornaments including gold and diamond jewellery, the police said.By the time the incident took place, the jeweller, Kaushik Goswami, had gone home. He came to know about it the next day, they said.On arriving at the workshop, he found the workers unconscious and informed the police. The workers have been admitted to a hospital and one of them was found to be missing, the police said.During investigation, it was revealed that it was the missing worker who had stolen the valuables, they said, adding efforts are on to nab the accused.Last month, valuables worth over Rs 14 crore were stolen from the workshops of two jewellers in the same area.