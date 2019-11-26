Japanese Man Arrested For Entering At Delhi Airport Using Fake Ticket

The passenger, identified as Takeaki, was arrested on Sunday by CISF personnel as he attempted to leave the airport's Terminal-3 building, the official said.

Delhi | | Updated: November 26, 2019 01:21 IST
The police has pressed charges against him for criminal trespass (File)


new Delhi: 

A Japanese national was arrested at the Indira Gandhi International Airport for allegedly using a fake ticket to enter the terminal area, a senior official said on Monday.

The passenger, identified as Takeaki, was apprehended on Sunday evening by CISF personnel as he attempted to leave the airport''s Terminal-3 (T3) building, the official said.

The man, holding a passport of Japan, was stopped and questioned, as exiting the terminal area is not allowed under normal circumstances, he said.

He told the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel that he used a cancelled ticket to enter the terminal area to see off his wife who was travelling to Tokyo, the official said.

The Japanese man was handed over to police which has pressed charges against him for criminal trespass, he said.



