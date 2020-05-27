Civil Servant Allegedly Commits Suicide At Delhi Home, Note Found

The IRS officer allegedly committed suicide at his house in Bapu Dham, police said (Representational)

An Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan at his residence in Bapu Dham on Wednesday, police said.

According to the police, a suicide note was recovered from the place.

"An IRS officer allegedly committed suicide at his residence in Bapu Dham today. A suicide note has also been recovered from the site," Eish Singhal, DCP (New Delhi) said.

Further details are awaited.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)



Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)