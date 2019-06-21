Delhi Metro Services To Begin From 4 am Today For International Yoga Day

International Yoga Day 2019: Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am and normal services will resume thereafter, they said.

Delhi | | Updated: June 21, 2019 00:03 IST
International Yoga Day: Metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines from 4 am


New Delhi: 

Seeking to facilitate maximum commuters on the International Day of Yoga, metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines on Friday from 4 am, DMRC officials said.

Trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes till 6 am and normal services will resume thereafter, they said.

"Metro services will begin from the terminal stations of all lines from 4 am tomorrow (Friday) to facilitate the public in reaching various venues for the celebrations," a senior DMRC official said.

A host of activities have been planned by the government and other agencies to mark the occasion in the national capital.

